iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IAK opened at $126.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $703.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

