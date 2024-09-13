James Andrew Munk Sells 1,093 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.