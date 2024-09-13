Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JHG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $35.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and have sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

