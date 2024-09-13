Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.8 %

JHG opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and have sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after buying an additional 473,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after acquiring an additional 344,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 327,819 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

