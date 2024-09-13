Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Shares Down 5.6%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Japan Post Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.
About Japan Post
Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.
