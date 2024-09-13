Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Shares Down 5.6%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Japan Post Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

About Japan Post

(Get Free Report)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.