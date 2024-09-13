Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.07.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $137.38.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,936,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.