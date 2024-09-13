JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Insider Acquires A$32,672.00 in Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) insider Christina (Christy) Boyce bought 400 shares of JB Hi-Fi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$81.68 ($54.45) per share, with a total value of A$32,672.00 ($21,781.33).

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

JB Hi-Fi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.83 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous Final dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

