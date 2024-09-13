JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.24

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 525430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.10.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
