JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.24

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 525430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

