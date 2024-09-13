Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Down 0.5 %

JRSH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 12,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,601. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $40.94 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

About Jerash Holdings (US)

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

