JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $6.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JBLU. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

JBLU opened at $5.92 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,336,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,875,000 after purchasing an additional 521,767 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after purchasing an additional 805,404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

