Jill M. Quigley Sells 17,235 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $172,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $9.51 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 469,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

