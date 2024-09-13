Jito Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $229.66 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Jito token can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $229.66 million and $18.82 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,566,186.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.00577281 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $20,907,185.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

