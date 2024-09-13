Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

