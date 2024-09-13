Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $348.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $352.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

