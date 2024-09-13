Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

WTFC opened at $102.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

