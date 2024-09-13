Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

