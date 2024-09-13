Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,967 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
