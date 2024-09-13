Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

