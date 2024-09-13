Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $64.64 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

