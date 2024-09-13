Joseph Ganim Purchases 415,051 Shares of Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Stock

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Ganim acquired 415,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$445,764.77 ($297,176.52).

Eumundi Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84.

Eumundi Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Eumundi Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Eumundi Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

