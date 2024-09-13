Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $226,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 874,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $266,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 393.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 944,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 108,847 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

