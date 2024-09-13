JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.52

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 1221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 303,191 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

