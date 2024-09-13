JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HPGLY stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $106.91.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

