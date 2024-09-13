JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $472.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $464.00 to $472.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $474.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Finally, NCP Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

