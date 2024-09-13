JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

