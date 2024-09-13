Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of National Health Investors worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,448,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $83.85 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

