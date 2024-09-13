Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 518,121 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1,179.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,121 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Oscar Health worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 507,009 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Oscar Health stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48, a PEG ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.