Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,312 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Popular worth $27,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Trading Up 0.5 %

Popular stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BPOP

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.