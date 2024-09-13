Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.44 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 356.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.81% of JOYY worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $36.06 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

