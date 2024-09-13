Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,060 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $29,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 698.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 305,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 267,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.13 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.