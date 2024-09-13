Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,048 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $25,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $895.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $856.06 and its 200 day moving average is $768.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

