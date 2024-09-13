Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,756 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

