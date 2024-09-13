Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 154,431 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,431 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Corpay worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 1,734.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 400,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,740,000 after purchasing an additional 378,817 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 7.8% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Corpay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,177,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,644,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Corpay Stock Down 0.4 %

Corpay stock opened at $305.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.