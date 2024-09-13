Jupiter Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $75.19 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.73448497 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $64,512,597.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

