Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Update

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kairous Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:KACL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Kairous Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $12.83.
Institutional Trading of Kairous Acquisition
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KACL. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kairous Acquisition
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kairous Acquisition
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What are earnings reports?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.