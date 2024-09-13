Katherine C. Doyle Sells 8,954 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PRGO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 337,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,517,000 after acquiring an additional 91,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perrigo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,162,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after acquiring an additional 249,640 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after acquiring an additional 391,646 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,501,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 10.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,449,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after acquiring an additional 317,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

