Katherine Stueland Sells 3,639 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16.

On Monday, June 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $217,505.73.

GeneDx stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $997.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.22. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,575,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

