Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.77 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Kava has a market cap of $344.70 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00041328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,742 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.