Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.94 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $341.22 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,742 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.