Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.20

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keystone Law Group Trading Down 1.5 %

LON:KEYS opened at GBX 660 ($8.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,791.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 654.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 650.44. Keystone Law Group has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 730 ($9.55).

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

