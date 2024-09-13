Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

