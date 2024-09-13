Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.97 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). 31,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 129,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Kinovo in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.
