KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,479. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

