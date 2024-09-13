Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 41,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 118,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Kropz Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.10.
About Kropz
Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.
