Kyle Preston Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Kyle Preston purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,480.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:VET traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.52. 730,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.33. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.95). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.9112782 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

