LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

LB stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. LandBridge has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66.

In other news, Director Valerie Chase purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LandBridge stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of LandBridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

