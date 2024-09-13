Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Bernhard Bruscha Sells 8,435 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,373,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,492,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96.
Lantronix Stock Performance
Lantronix stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
