Larry Marshall Buys 3,800 Shares of Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) insider Larry Marshall acquired 3,800 shares of Fortescue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.95 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of A$60,606.20 ($40,404.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

