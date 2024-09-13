Larry Marshall Buys 3,800 Shares of Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) insider Larry Marshall acquired 3,800 shares of Fortescue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.95 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of A$60,606.20 ($40,404.13).
Fortescue Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
About Fortescue
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.