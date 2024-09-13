LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.00

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.78), with a volume of 64654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of £284.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,400.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.49.

In other LBG Media news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £20,253 ($26,484.90). 70.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

