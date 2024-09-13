Leerink Partnrs Comments on enGene Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENGN)

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for enGene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENGN. Oppenheimer began coverage on enGene in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENGN

enGene Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 42.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. enGene has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.