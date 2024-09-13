Leerink Partnrs Comments on enGene Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENGN)

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for enGene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05.
enGene Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 42.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. enGene has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
Institutional Trading of enGene
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
